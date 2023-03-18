AD
National News

Three children dead after fire breaks out in Baltimore rowhome

todayMarch 18, 2023

Catherine McQueen/Getty Images/STOCK

(BALTIMORE) — Three children are dead after a fire broke out at a rowhome in Baltimore early Saturday, authorities said.

The fire was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. and appeared to start on the second floor of the West Baltimore home, according to Baltimore Fire Assistant Chief Roman Clark.

Firefighters rescued three children from the home in critical condition, though fire officials updated that all three died from their injuries.

Update on the Brighton Street fire it has just been confirmed that the three children have died from their injuries

— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) March 18, 2023

The victims were ages 1, 2 and 7, according to Clark.

An adult was also rescued from the home and transported to a local hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

The victims have not yet been identified and it is unclear if any are related, Clark said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this family, our communities and the men and women of @BaltimoreFire during this tragic loss,” Baltimore Police said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

