AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Three children dead, two injured in stabbing at a Texas home

todayMarch 4, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images/STOCK

(ITALY, Texas) — Three children were fatally stabbed and two were injured Friday in an attack at a home in Italy, Texas, police said.

The sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at around 4 p.m. local time on South Harris Street in Italy, according to Ellis County Sheriff Deputy Jerry Cozby.

Upon arrival, multiple victims were found, including three children that were dead and two others who were wounded and taken to the hospital. All of the victims were children, Cozby said.

A suspect was detained, police said.

“We are shocked by this incomprehensible tragedy, and already working with law enforcement to investigate how this happened, and why,” the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said in a statement.

The Ellis County Sheriff Department is leading the investigation.

ABC News’ Izzy Alvarez contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

australia-will-allow-prescription-mdma-and-magic-mushrooms-for-some-people-with-mental-illness
insert_link

Health News

Australia will allow prescription MDMA and magic mushrooms for some people with mental illness

(NEW YORK) -- Australian regulators announced in February that psychiatrists will be able to prescribe psilocybin and MDMA as medication for certain mental health conditions starting July 1 of this year. The move makes Australia the first nation to approve the legal use of MDMA and psilocybin. This is a major regulatory step forward as medical interest in the use of psychedelic substances for the treatment of mental health conditions has […]

todayMarch 4, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%