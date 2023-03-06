AD
National News

Three killed, one hurt in home invasion mass shooting; 17-year-old who dated one of the victims in custody

todayMarch 6, 2023

Police respond to a home invasion that left 3 people dead, March 5, 2023, in Bolingbrook, Ill. — WLS

(BOLINGBROOK, Ill.) — Two adults and a child were killed in a home invasion on Sunday night in Illinois, police said.

Bolingbrook police said they responded to a report of a home invasion at 8:15 p.m. to find four individuals with gunshot wounds.

A man, woman and child were killed, and another woman was shot and injured, officials said.

Later Sunday evening, Bolingbrook Police reported that they had located and detained a suspect in the shooting.

“Our patrol officers and investigators are working diligently on all potential leads and evidence at this time,” Bolingbrook Police wrote in their most recent statement.

Neighbor Ryan Hedberg told ABC News’ Chicago station WLS that he heard two gunshots after coming home to the normally “quiet” neighborhood.

“Came home from dropping off my kids, hanging out inside, heard two gunshots; there was apparently more, but it’s what we heard sitting inside,” Hedberg said. “It’s kind of weird being over here, it’s usually quiet.”

Bolingbrook is a suburb roughly 30 miles from Chicago with more than 73,000 residents, according to Census data. One of the wealthiest cities in the Midwest, Bolingbrook has a median household income of $97,371 and a median home value of $242,600.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

