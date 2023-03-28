AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Tom Leadon, co-founder of Tom Petty’s early band Mudcrutch, dies at 71

todayMarch 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Tom Leadon, co-founder of Tom Petty’s early ’70s band Mudcrutch, passed away March 22 at the age of 71, Variety reports.

The news of Leadon’s death prompted Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell, who was also a member of Mudcrutch, to pay tribute to his bandmate on social media.

“Tom Leadon was my deepest guitar soul brother,” Campbell shared. “We spent countless hours playing acoustic guitars and teaching each other things. A kinder soul never walked the earth. I will always miss his spirit and generosity. Sleep peacefully my old friend.” 

Heartbreaker Benmont Tench, who also played in Mudcrutch, paid tribute as well, writing, “Tom Leadon. I am out of words. But i will never be out of love.”

Petty and Leadon formed Mudcrutch in Gainesville, Florida, in 1970. Leadon left the group in 1972 and moved to Los Angeles, where he played with Linda Ronstadt and was in the country rock band Silver. In 2007 Petty and Leadon reunited and a reformed Mudcrutch, with Campbell and Tench, released a self-titled album in 2008. They also went on tour to support it. They released a live EP, Extended Play Live, featuring songs recorded on the tour.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

wendy-williams-working-on-“several-projects,”-rep-says
insert_link

Entertainment News

Wendy Williams working on “several projects,” rep says

Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Don't count Wendy Williams out just yet. The TV and radio personality's rep, Shawn Zanotti, says Williams has several projects in the works. "We are still working behind the scenes on several projects," Zanotti told Entertainment Tonight. It's those projects that he says the former talk show host was celebrating when she was recently spotted at The Townhouse in New York City. "She is […]

todayMarch 28, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%