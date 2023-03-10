AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Trek out to the “Outskirts” of town with Sam Hunt

todayMarch 10, 2023

Background
MCA Nashville

Sam Hunt is reliving memories of a past relationship in his new heartbreak song “Outskirts.”

Composed by Sam, Zach CrowellJosh Osborne and Jerry Flowers, the track finds Sam reflecting on how a return to the “outskirts” of town has flooded him with recollections of an ex and an inevitable air of melancholy.

“But soon as I get out here on the outskirts/ I wish I was runnin’ by your house first/ Somethin’ ’bout a summer in the south sure/ Shines like gold down these old/ Round bail, river valley back roads/ Way back in the holler where the grass grows/ God almighty, baby, we were that close/ To ditchin’ this town and settlin’ down/ Out here on the outskirts,” Sam sings in the chorus. 

“Outskirts” is the latest song release from Sam and follows “Walmart,” “Start Nowhere” and his current single, “Water Under the Bridge,” which is number 16 and climbing on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

