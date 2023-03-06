AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Two dead, one critically injured after fears of gunshots prompt trampling at Rochester, NY, concert, police say

todayMarch 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(ROCHESTER, N.Y.) — Nine people were trampled Sunday at a Rochester, New York, concert, leaving two people dead, one person in critical condition and six others with injuries, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Lt. Nicholas Adams said officers responded at 11:05 p.m. based on initial reports of gunshots fired inside Rochester’s Main Street Armory during a concert.

Officers responding to the incident found multiple injured individuals; however, an investigation later found none of the injuries were consistent with gunshot wounds.

“At this time, there is no evidence to support a shooting having occurred inside the event,” Adams wrote in a statement. “The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots.”

Three people were transported via ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital after the incident, where a 33-year-old female died from her injuries, officials said.

A second person died on Monday, according to the Rochester Police Department.

One victim remains in critical, life-threatening condition, police said. An additional six people were transported by private vehicle to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Memphis rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes performed at Rochester’s Main Street Armory, which has a capacity of 5,000 attendees, on Sunday night.

At 12:11 a.m., GloRilla tweeted, “I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf 😢😢😢praying everybody is ok 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼.”

The incident follows a deadly 2021 crowd crush incident at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas. Ten concertgoers died following the Nov. 5, 2021, incident and hundreds were injured, which led to multiple lawsuits against Scott.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

university-warns-of-‘borg’-drinking-trend-after-28-ambulances-called-over-the-weekend
insert_link

Health News

University warns of ‘borg’ drinking trend after 28 ambulances called over the weekend

(AMHERST, Mass.) -- The University of Massachusetts Amherst announced Saturday that the town’s local fire department dispatched 28 ambulances in response to calls involving a “significant number of alcohol intoxication cases” linked to “borgs” or “blackout rage gallons” after weekend parties in the area. “[The Amherst Fire Department] and UMass officials said many students were observed carrying plastic gallon containers, believed to be ‘borgs’ (blackout rage gallons, a mix of […]

todayMarch 6, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%