National News

Two teenage boys die in sledding accident on spring break trip

todayMarch 20, 2023

Kali9/Getty Images

(FRISCO, Colo.) — Two teenage boys from Illinois died in a sledding accident while on a spring break trip in Colorado, officials said.

The 17-year-old and 18-year-old were at Copper Mountain Ski Resort during Sunday night’s accident, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.

The teenagers were reportedly riding tandem when they “launched off a large snowbank at the bottom of the half pipe,” the sheriff’s office said. The boys “came down hard on the hard ice,” suffering blunt force trauma, the sheriff’s office said.

They were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and friends of the individuals involved in this tragic incident,” Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said in a statement.

Another sledding accident in Park City, Utah, left a person critically injured on Sunday. The sledder struck a tree around 1:45 a.m. and was hospitalized in critical condition, the Park City Fire District said.





