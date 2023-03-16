AD
U2’s Bono offers non-apology for his band and career

todayMarch 16, 2023

While U2 certainly has a lot of fans, there are also plenty of people who think they take themselves a bit too seriously, and now Bono is apologizing for that … sort of. In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the rocker reads off a so-called apology, before pretty much taking it all back.

“I apologize for having the unreasonableness of youth as I enter my 60s,” he shares.  “I apologize for being a singer who will get in your face whatever direction you’re looking. I apologize for not being shy or retiring and for loudly giving thanks for where I go to work. I apologize for stretching our band to its elastic limit.” 

He also apologizes for his desire to make “an unreasonable guitar record that rattles my cage and others,” and for “repeating over and over that rock ‘n’ roll is not dead, it’s just older and grumpier, and occasionally makes fireworks out of its mood changes.”

But in the end, he’s not really apologizing for anything: “But most of all, I apologize for apologizing.”

The interview comes as U2 is set to drop their new album, Songs of Surrender, on Friday. Their Disney+ special, Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, also premieres Friday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

