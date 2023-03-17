U2’s Bono & The Edge rock Tiny Desk concert

Island Records/Interscope

Bono and The Edge are used to playing big stadiums and arenas, but they just took over a much smaller space. To promote U2’s latest release, Songs of Surrender, the pair stopped by NPR’s offices to perform a Tiny Desk concert. And they certainly seemed to enjoy themselves.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers performed four songs from 2000’s All That You Can’t Leave Behind: “Beautiful Day,” “In A Little While,” “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of,” which Bono said was written for the late INXS frontman, Michael Hutchence, and “Walk On,” which they rewrote for, and dedicated to, the people of Ukraine.

But Bono and The Edge weren’t alone for the performance. They were joined by a teen choir from Washington, D.C.’s, Duke Ellington School of the Arts.

Songs of Surrender, featuring 40 reworked and rerecorded U2 classics, is out now.