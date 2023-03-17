AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

U2’s Bono & The Edge rock Tiny Desk concert

todayMarch 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Island Records/Interscope

Bono and The Edge are used to playing big stadiums and arenas, but they just took over a much smaller space. To promote U2’s latest release, Songs of Surrender, the pair stopped by NPR’s offices to perform a Tiny Desk concert. And they certainly seemed to enjoy themselves. 

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers performed four songs from 2000’s All That You Can’t Leave Behind: “Beautiful Day,” “In A Little While,” “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of,” which Bono said was written for the late INXS frontman, Michael Hutchence, and “Walk On,” which they rewrote for, and dedicated to, the people of Ukraine. 

But Bono and The Edge weren’t alone for the performance. They were joined by a teen choir from Washington, D.C.’s, Duke Ellington School of the Arts.

Songs of Surrender, featuring 40 reworked and rerecorded U2 classics, is out now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

the-pretenders’-chrissie-hynde-blasts-the-rock-&-roll-hall-of-fame
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde blasts the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images Chrissie Hynde is the latest female artist to call out the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Following Courtney Love’s tweet and op-ed in The Guardian blasting the lack of female representation in the Hall of Fame, Hynde shared her thoughts — and let’s just say she’s not a fan.  “If anyone wants my position in the rock ‘n’ roll Hall of Fame they are welcome to it,” Hynde, who was inducted in 2005 with The Pretenders, writes on Facebook. […]

todayMarch 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%