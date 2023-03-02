AD
National News

University of Idaho murders: Knife, Glock 22 gun among items seized from suspect’s family home

todayMarch 2, 2023

(NEW YORK) — When the suspect in the University of Idaho murders was taken into custody, a knife and a Glock 22 gun were among the items seized by law enforcement at his family home, according to a newly released search warrant.

Bryan Kohberger was arrested in his home state of Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, 2022, after a six-week search for a suspect in the gruesome quadruple slaying.

Also among the items seized at his family’s Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, home on the day of his arrest were a pocket knife, a phone, computers, black face masks, several pairs of black gloves, black hats, a black mask, dark clothing and dark boots.

One of the two roommates who survived told police she saw a man in black clothes and a mask walking past her in the house where the four murders took place.

Kohberger is accused of stabbing to death roommates Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, as well as Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, in the girls’ off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022.

At the time of the murders, Kohberger was a Ph.D. student in the criminal justice program at nearby Washington State University. A criminal psychology book was also seized from his family’s home.

In December, Kohberger and his father drove from Washington to Pennsylvania for the holidays. The documents released Thursday also show the seats, gas and brake pedals and dozens of other items were taken from the white Hyundai they drove across the country, which police also placed at the crime scene on the night of the slayings.

Kohberger, who is in custody in Idaho, has not yet entered a plea.

