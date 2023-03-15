AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Uvalde moms find new bond in shared grief over lost daughters

todayMarch 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(UVALDE, Texas) — Nearly 10 months after 19 Robb Elementary School students and two teachers were killed in one of the worst mass shootings in the country’s history, mothers of those victims told ABC News their anguish hasn’t gone away.

Veronica Mata, Ana Rodriguez, Kimberley Rubio and Gloria Cazares said while nothing can fill the void left by their daughters’ murders, the mothers said they have forged a new bond helping each other through some of their darkest moments.

“There are a lot of times that we feel alone. You know, even if there are 100 people in the room you still feel alone. But I don’t feel that when I’m with them,” Cazares told Nightline.

Nightline spoke with the mothers about their unexpected friendship and how they’ve been helping each other keep the memories of their children alive.

The mothers have spent a lot of time together, eating dinners, laughing and remembering their daughters.

Mata, who lost her daughter Tess in the May 24th shooting said that it feels hard for her anytime an extended period goes by when she doesn’t speak with the other mothers.

“I think because I feel that connection with them because of the girls and I feel like if I don’t talk to them, like, I’m missing a part of Tess,” she told Nightline.

Rubio, who lost her daughter Lexi, and Rodriguez, whose daughter Maite was killed in the shooting, said that it’s been easier to confide in one another about their grief than with others.

“Outside my husband and my children, these are the only people I talk to about this,” Rubio said.

“My family is completely understanding. They’ve supported me 100%. However, they have not lost a child. I know I’ve had Kim message me out of the blue, ‘Thinking of you. I love you,’ and she has no idea how much that– that helped me,” Rodriguez said.

On days when they have little to look forward to, the mothers said they find strength when they walk through Uvalde and see how the community has rallied behind the families.

The mothers have frequently visited the murals of their daughters that were painted by a variety of Texas artists shortly after the tragedy.

“‘I love you to the moon and back,’ that’s just what we’ve always said,” Cazares, whose daughter Jackie was shot in the massacre, said as she passed by Jackie’s mural with the group.

“If I have to go somewhere it’s the murals because there’s a little bit of joy,” Rubio said. “They’re beautiful.”

The group has also spent the past 10 months demanding justice for their daughters and other Robb Elementary School victims alongside other families who have lost loved ones to mass shootings.

Cazares added during rare moments of joy and laughter there is always a lingering a sense of guilt.

“Our kids aren’t here. They don’t get to enjoy what they used to enjoy. They’re not– some of the things that we do we shouldn’t be doing without them. No, they should be here to enjoy them too,” she said.

“I never thought I would smile again after she passed. I remember telling my mom, ‘How could I ever laugh again? How could I ever find happiness or joy in anything?'” Rodriguez said.

While their lives are forever changed, the mothers said they are grateful that they found each other.

“I feel like this relationship [among] all of us, even…with some of the other moms it’s going to be a life-long relationship that we’re always going to have because we all have that one common denominator,” Mata said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

m3gan-and-cocaine-bear-help-announce-drew-barrymore-will-be-hosting-2023-‘mtv-tv-&-movie-awards’
insert_link

Entertainment News

M3GAN and Cocaine Bear help announce Drew Barrymore will be hosting 2023 ‘MTV TV & Movie Awards’

Photo courtesy of MTV On Wednesday, Drew Barrymore — with the help of M3GAN, Cocaine Bear and Ghostface from the Scream movies — announced she'll be hosting the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Well, sure, M3GAN was just Drew dressed up — reprising her getup from her odd daytime interview with the movie's star Allison Williams — and it wasn't the REAL Cocaine Bear, or Ghostface, but nonetheless, Drew's […]

todayMarch 15, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%