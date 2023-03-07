AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Van Morrison releases “Freight Train” from new album, ‘Moving on Skiffle’

todayMarch 7, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Exile Productions Ltd.

Van Morrison is giving fans one more taste of his new record, Moving on Skiffle, before it’s finally released on Friday. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just shared the new track “Freight Train,” his interpretation of the American folk song written by Elizabeth Cotten in the early 20th century. 

The 23-track Moving on Skiffle is being released as a two-CD set, as a two-LP vinyl package, on cassette and via digital formats. It features a variety of cover tunes reworked by Van, including the already released “Worried Man Blues,” “This Loving Light of Mine” and “Streamline Train.”

Van is set to promote the album with a series of European dates, including March 13, 14 and 15 at The Stables in Milton Keynes, England, and April 6 and 7 at Whitla Hall in Belfast, Ireland. He hits the U.S. in September with a three-night Las Vegas stand at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. A complete list of dates can be found at vanmorrison.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

justice-department-files-suit-to-block-jetblue-merger-with-spirit-airlines
insert_link

Business News

Justice Department files suit to block JetBlue merger with Spirit Airlines

(WASHINGTON) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to stop the proposed merger between JetBlue and Spirit Airlines. The $3.8 billion merger would create the nation's fifth largest airline, and would be the first U.S. airline merger since 2016 when Alaska Airways bought Virgin Atlantic. In anticipation of a DOJ lawsuit, JetBlue said a merger with Spirit would bring down costs for customers. "The Big Four airlines have […]

todayMarch 7, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%