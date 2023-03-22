Veteran allegedly fatally shoots soldier, 3 kids in domestic mass shooting

kali9/Getty Images

(SUMTER, S.C.) — A military veteran allegedly gunned down three children and an active-duty soldier in a domestic mass shooting in South Carolina, authorities said.

The suspect, 42-year-old Charles Slacks, Jr., allegedly carried out the shootings at his ex-wife’s home around 10 p.m. Tuesday in Sumter, which is about 45 miles east of Columbia, police said.

Slacks allegedly shot the soldier, who was sitting in the backyard, and then killed the three children, two of whom were his own, Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark said at a news conference Wednesday.

Slacks then died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Roark said.

Slacks’ ex-wife was the only survivor, the chief said.

The children were ages 5, 6 and 11, Roark said.

Police only identified the adult victim as a 38-year-old active-duty Army member, citing the military’s need to notify next of kin.