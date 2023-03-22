AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Veteran allegedly fatally shoots soldier, 3 kids in domestic mass shooting

todayMarch 22, 2023

Background
share close
AD
kali9/Getty Images

(SUMTER, S.C.) — A military veteran allegedly gunned down three children and an active-duty soldier in a domestic mass shooting in South Carolina, authorities said.

The suspect, 42-year-old Charles Slacks, Jr., allegedly carried out the shootings at his ex-wife’s home around 10 p.m. Tuesday in Sumter, which is about 45 miles east of Columbia, police said.

Slacks allegedly shot the soldier, who was sitting in the backyard, and then killed the three children, two of whom were his own, Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark said at a news conference Wednesday.

Slacks then died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Roark said.

Slacks’ ex-wife was the only survivor, the chief said.

The children were ages 5, 6 and 11, Roark said.

Police only identified the adult victim as a 38-year-old active-duty Army member, citing the military’s need to notify next of kin.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

foot-locker-announces-plan-to-close-400-stores-by-2026
insert_link

Business News

Foot Locker announces plan to close 400 stores by 2026

Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images (NEW YORK) -- Foot Locker plans to close 400 stores in North America by 2026 as it rebrands part of its business, the company announced Monday. The company plans to close many underperforming stores in shopping malls while focusing on strengthening its standalone stores with new concepts, Foot Locker said during its Investor Day presentation. "We are entering 2023 with a focus on resetting the business […]

todayMarch 22, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%