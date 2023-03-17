AD
Buck Country Music News

Walker Hayes reflects on fatherhood with two new songs

todayMarch 17, 2023

Monument Records

“Fancy Like” hitmaker Walker Hayes reflects on fatherhood, loss, life and fame in his new songs “6 string american dream” and “if father time had a daughter.

In “6 string american dream,” Walker takes a long, hard look at his life and the journey he’s trekked, with its highs and lows.

“Yeah I’m a little bit higher up on that Nashville ladder/ But money didn’t fix anything that really matters/ My haters still say I can’t sing/ My marriage still needs counseling/ My sons don’t know how not to fight/ My daughter’s shorts are too short & too tight/ If I’m drinking honestly/ Still can’t drink responsibly/ I’m a 6 string American dream/ But I still wake up sad/ I still need Jesus/ And I still miss my dad,” Walker sings in the candid chorus.

Meanwhile, in “if father time had a daughter,” the singer begs the fictional Father Time to slow down the clock for dads so that their daughters don’t have to grow up so quickly.

“Been waiting to get these two songs out for a long time,” Walker says. “As I look at the body of work and the songs I’m sitting on, I think about what I want to say – and this is what I want to say to the world right now. These songs wreck me in different ways and it’s my hope that everyone that listens will leave feeling real feelings.” 

Walker will kick off his The Duck Buck Tour on April 13 in Rosemont, Illinois. For a full list of dates and to get tickets, visit Walker’s website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

