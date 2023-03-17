AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Watch Lady Gaga rehearse her Oscars performance in full glam

todayMarch 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD

If watching Lady Gaga perform her nominated song “Hold My Hand” on the Oscars with no makeup, a t-shirt and ripped jeans was jarring for you, don’t worry — Gaga’s got you.

On Thursday, the star posted a video on TikTok captioned, “The rehearsal no one saw.” It shows Gaga performing “Hold My Hand” on a piano in her hotel room in her full red carpet glam look: dramatic makeup, Versace gown, braided updo and all. As she plays, she refers to what looks like a handwritten chord chart laying on the piano.

“Love you all, thanks for being so supportive of a song that means so much to me,” she wrote.

At the Oscars, Gaga didn’t play the piano: She simply sang the song, backed up by a few musicians, who were dressed down just like she was.  She didn’t win, though: The Best Original Song Oscar went to “Naatu Naatu,” from the Indian film RRR. 

Streams of “Hold My Hand” increased by 49% after the Oscars, Billboard reports. Streams of some of the other nominated songs, which weren’t as well known, increased dramatically: “Naatu Naatu” streams got a 260% bump; “Applause,” written by Diane Warren and sung by Sofia Carson, increased by 593%.

Streams of “This Is a Life,” from the movie Everything Everywhere All At Once, increased by 121%.  Rihanna‘s “Lift Me Up,” oddly, only increased by 1%, possibly because it’s the most familiar of all the nominated songs.

But the biggest bump went to Lenny Kravitz‘s song “Calling All Angels.” After the rocker sang the song during the “In Memoriam” segment of the Oscars, streams increased by 3,449%.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

boy-meets-wife:-ben-savage-reportedly-weds-tessa-angermeier
insert_link

Entertainment News

Boy Meets Wife: Ben Savage reportedly weds Tessa Angermeier

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for New York Comic Con Ben Savage and his longtime girlfriend, Tessa Angermeier, tied the knot in February, according to Us Weekly. “Congratulations to Mr & Mrs Savage, we couldn’t be happier for you ‘guuuyyyss’,” an attendee captioned a since-deleted post from February 19, which included a carousel of photos of the couple, including one of Savage, and Angermeier dressed in a tux and a white gown, […]

todayMarch 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%