Wendy Williams working on “several projects,” rep says

todayMarch 28, 2023

Don’t count Wendy Williams out just yet.

The TV and radio personality’s rep, Shawn Zanotti, says Williams has several projects in the works.

“We are still working behind the scenes on several projects,” Zanotti told Entertainment Tonight.

It’s those projects that he says the former talk show host was celebrating when she was recently spotted at The Townhouse in New York City.

“She is happy and wanted to celebrate, as she has a new lease on life. There are several projects coming down the pipeline and she was celebrating those things,” said Zanotti. “Wendy loves her fans and fully supports the LGBTQ+ community, which is a big part of her fan base, which is why she chose the places she did to celebrate.”

Zanotti also addressed rumors that the 58-year-old’s new podcast, The Wendy Experience, had been canceled, stating, “There has been no official cancellation of the podcast.”

And when it comes to a return to television, Zanotti shared, “Wendy does desire to return to TV.” His statement echoes the same one Wendy made when paparazzi caught up with her last month.

“I want to be on TV, stuff like Seth Meyers, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, The View, stuff like that,” she said at the time, before adding, “I am formerly retired.”

Written by: ABC News

