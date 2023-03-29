AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Wham!’s “Careless Whisper” joins YouTube’s billion views club

todayMarch 29, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Columbia Records

Wham!‘s massive 1984 hit “Careless Whisper” continues to dominate the music landscape — especially when it comes to YouTube.

That song is now the latest offering to join YouTube’s prestigious billion-views club. ﻿Variety ﻿reports in 2023 alone its music video was watched 400,000 times on average, every day.

“Careless Whisper,” which was uploaded to the video-sharing platform in October 2009, is now the eighth song from the 1980s to earn over 1 billion views.

The song now joins other hits “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick AstleyCyndi Lauper‘s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” Guns N’ Roses‘ “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson, “Every Breath You Take” by the PoliceEurope‘s “The Final Countdown” and A-ha‘s “Take on Me.”

“Careless Whisper,” which was written by Andrew Ridgeley and the late George Michael, was released in July 1984 and was featured on Wham!﻿’s ﻿Make It Big album. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 and is RIAA-certified Platinum.

The duo shot the song’s music video in Miami and tapped Duncan Gibbins as its director. Gibbins also helmed the video for Wham!’s “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

cody-johnson-+-carrie-underwood-have-recorded-a-duet
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Cody Johnson + Carrie Underwood have recorded a duet

ABC Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood have just recorded a duet. That's right, two powerhouse vocalists are going to be on a song together. This news was casually shared by Cody on the CMT Music Awards Nominee Special on March 27.  "I actually just recorded a duet with her yesterday for my new album coming out," the "'Til You Can't" hitmaker revealed. "Getting to know her, man, she's such a pro," he added. "Everybody that she surrounds […]

todayMarch 29, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%