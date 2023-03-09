Where to watch this year’s Oscar-nominated films

AD

Need to catch up on all the films nominated for the 95th annual Academy Awards before the ceremony on Sunday night? Here’s where you can stream several of the contenders.

Over on HBO Max, watch a friendship fall apart in The Banshees of Inisherin, which picked up an impressive nine nominations this year. Also on HBO Max, stream Elvis, the biographical musical that tells the story of the legendary rock ‘n’ roll icon. It’s nominated for eight Oscars, including best actor for Austin Butler.

Make your best actress prediction by watching the front-runners: there’s Cate Blanchett’s performance in TÁR, streaming on Peacock, and Michelle Yeoh’s multiverse-spanning turn in Everything Everywhere All at Once, available on Showtime Anytime.

On Netflix, catch the new adaptation of the classic war story All Quiet on the Western Front, and then over on Hulu, witness power dynamics turn upside down in the bitingly funny drama Triangle of Sadness.

In case you somehow missed the year’s highest-grossing film at the domestic box office, you can stream Top Gun: Maverick over on Paramount+.

If that’s not enough, all of the best animated feature film nominees are also available to watch at home.

Make a double feature out of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and The Sea Beast over on Netflix, before meeting the lovable Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, available to watch on Showtime Anytime.

Turn on Pixar’s Turning Red, available on Disney+, before finishing your movie marathon with Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which arrives Friday on Peacock.

Tune in to find out which films will come away with Oscars during the live ceremony on Sunday, March 12, only on ABC.