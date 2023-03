AD

KEERVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Golf team traveled to Houston, Texas, to compete in the Space City Classic.

In the two round event, the Mountaineers finished in 7th place with a total score of 698 (355, 343), and finished one spot ahead of SCAC opponent, Texas Lutheran University (8th).

The highest individual finishers for Schreiner were Sara Salido and Emmie Rhude who both finished tied for 20th with total scores of 165.

Results

Schedule