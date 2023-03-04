AD
Women’s Tennis Falls to Southwestern University 9-0

todayMarch 4, 2023

Background
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team lost their home conference match against Southwestern University 9-0.

The Mountaineers were at home for their SCAC match against the Pirates from Southwestern University.

Unfortunately, Schreiner would be swept in the match, with the Pirates winning 9-0.

Written by: Schreiner University

