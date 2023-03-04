Women’s Tennis Falls to Southwestern University 9-0

Michigan judge dismisses all suits against Oxford school district related to 2021 shooting
(OXFORD, Mich.) -- A Michigan Circuit Court judge dismissed all lawsuits filed against the Oxford Community School District in connection with a 2021 school shooting at Oxford High, claiming that the district and its employees have governmental immunity and cannot be sued as the shooter is the most direct cause of the attack. Nearly a dozen lawsuits were filed by filed by victims and families of victims of the shooting, accusing […]