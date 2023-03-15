AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

World’s largest collection of Creedence Clearwater Revival memorabilia acquired by Rockaway Records

todayMarch 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Rockaway Records

Creedence Clearwater Revival fans may want to make a stop at Los Angeles’ Rockaway Records. The store has just acquired what they say is the “world’s largest collection” of CCR memorabilia. 

The items in the collection include more than 500 concert posters and hundreds of concert tickets, as well as thousands of LPs, 45s, autographed items and more. There’s also a 1967 yellow label 45 under the band’s previous name, The Golliwogs — one of only six known copies. 

There’s also a John Fogerty-signed Fender Stratocaster, as well as RIAA Platinum and Gold plaques.

“What an amazing collection,” Rockaway Records’ Wayne Jonson shares, “especially the pre-Creedence stuff like a 1966 Golliwogs concert flyer and a Tom Fogerty & the Blue Velvets 45 from 1961!”

More information on the CCR collection can be found at rockaway.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

16-year-old-softball-player-with-cerebral-palsy-inspires-thousands-with-surgery-recovery
insert_link

Sports News

16-year-old softball player with cerebral palsy inspires thousands with surgery recovery

(NEW YORK) -- A 16-year-old softball player with cerebral palsy has gained thousands of social media followers sharing her recovery efforts after a major leg surgery. Throughout her life, Charlie Duffy has had over 20 surgeries to help correct pain and walking issues affecting the left side of her body — a subtype of the condition known as hemiplegic cerebral palsy. Cerebral palsy can affect a person's ability to move and […]

todayMarch 15, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%