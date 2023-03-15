World’s largest collection of Creedence Clearwater Revival memorabilia acquired by Rockaway Records

Rockaway Records

Creedence Clearwater Revival fans may want to make a stop at Los Angeles’ Rockaway Records. The store has just acquired what they say is the “world’s largest collection” of CCR memorabilia.

The items in the collection include more than 500 concert posters and hundreds of concert tickets, as well as thousands of LPs, 45s, autographed items and more. There’s also a 1967 yellow label 45 under the band’s previous name, The Golliwogs — one of only six known copies.

There’s also a John Fogerty-signed Fender Stratocaster, as well as RIAA Platinum and Gold plaques.

“What an amazing collection,” Rockaway Records’ Wayne Jonson shares, “especially the pre-Creedence stuff like a 1966 Golliwogs concert flyer and a Tom Fogerty & the Blue Velvets 45 from 1961!”

More information on the CCR collection can be found at rockaway.com.