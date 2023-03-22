AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Yara Shahidi discusses work-life balance, her “selfish season” and more

todayMarch 22, 2023

Background
share close
AD
AB + DM for Byrdie

Yara Shahidi has always struck a balance between work and play, but landing her role as Zoey Johnson on black-ish interrupted her equilibrium and invited a world of unprecedented opinions that she had to learn to get used to.

“When black-ish started, that was a lot of attention at a young age,” she tells Byrdie. “The good thing about that is people felt like they were our family because they watched us weekly. The bad thing is sometimes certain boundaries do not exist with people in person.”

Yara says she once felt “like I couldn’t mess up,” given her status as a household name.

“I’m such a square that I really couldn’t get in trouble if I tried, but I had this weird feeling [that] if I’m out in the world and mess up, that’s it,” she says, noting, “As Brown and Black women, there’s an added layer of the stakes of your mistakes.”

“This is especially true if you’re the only one in a space,” she continues. “However, we shouldn’t have to forego the experience of being able to say, ‘If I mess up, I’ll still be worthy of this moment, space, and opportunity.’”

Yara credits her college experience for helping her “learn how to carve out a distinct space for my private life, which allowed me to enjoy my public life.” She’s now growing, evolving and honoring her needs and desires in what she calls her “selfish season.”

“Even though I’ve worked for the 23 years I’ve been alive, by no means have I experienced all of life,” Yara says. “I’m at an exciting phase where I’m coming to terms with just how much more life there is to live.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

vanessa-hudgens-heads-to-philippines-to-explore-her-family’s-asian-roots-in-travel-documentary
insert_link

Entertainment News

Vanessa Hudgens heads to Philippines to explore her family’s Asian roots in travel documentary

ABC High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens is set to shoot a travel documentary that will take her to the Philippines, her mother's homeland. The as-yet-untitled project, filming in Palawan and Manila later this month, will focus on the close relationship between the 34-year-old actress' Filipino mom, Gina, and sister, Stella. “I feel like ours is such a relatable story to so many women all over the world,” Hudgens said […]

todayMarch 22, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%