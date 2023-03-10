AD
Yes shares first single from new album, ‘Mirror To The Sky’

todayMarch 10, 2023

InsideOutMusic/Sony Music

Yes is back with new music. The band, currently made up of Steve Howe, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison, Billy Sherwood and Jay Schellen, is set to drop the new studio album Mirror To The Sky on May 19. They’ve shared the first single from the record, “Cut from the Stars.”

“This is a very important album for the band,” Howe, the band’s longest serving member and producer of the record, shares. “We kept the continuity in the approach we established on (2021’s) The Quest, but we haven’t repeated ourselves.”

He added, “As Yes did in the 1970s from one album to another, we’re growing and moving forward.”

Mirror to the Sky is available for preorder now and comes in a variety of formats, including a limited deluxe box set, featuring transparent electric blue double vinyl, two CDs and a Blu-ray, with a 36-page hardcover book, a poster and more.

Here is the track list for Mirror To The Sky:

“Cut from the Stars”

“All Connected”

“Luminosity”

“Living Out Their Dream”

“Mirror to the Sky”

“Circles of Time”

“Unknown Place”

“One Second Is Enough”

“Magic Potion”

Written by: ABC News

