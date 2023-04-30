AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

2 teens killed, 4 hurt in Mississippi house party shooting

todayApril 30, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss.) — Two teenagers were killed and at least four others were wounded when a gunman opened fire early Sunday at a house party in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, police said.

One suspect, identified as 19-year-old Cameron Everest Brand, was arrested on six counts of aggravated assault. Following Brand’s arrest, two of the shooting victims died, according to the Bay St. Louis Police Department.

The shooting unfolded around 12:34 a.m. Sunday at a house in the Gulf Coast town about 30 miles west of Biloxi.

“Upon arrival, multiple persons were found suffering from gunshot wounds,” Bay St. Louis Police Chief J. Toby Schwartz said in a statement.

He said two of the victims, an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old, were taken to University Medical Center in New Orleans, where they were pronounced dead. Their names were not immediately released.

Schwartz said the other victims, all between 15 and 18 years old, were taken by private cars to nearby hospitals. One victim remains in critical condition and three others are in serious condition, police said.

“Through a thorough investigation, including witness and victim statements, Cameron Brand was identified as the sole shooter,” Schwartz said.

Brand was taken into custody at his home in the nearby town of Pass Christian, Mississippi, after police obtained an arrest warrant for him, Schwartz said. Everest was jailed without bail.

A motive for the shooting was under investigation Sunday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

severe-storms-continue-to-move-through-much-of-east-coast
insert_link

National News

Severe storms continue to move through much of East Coast

ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Severe weather is continuing on the East Coast, bringing more opportunities for tornadoes to form in regions that have already experienced several twisters in the past few days. On Thursday, seven tornadoes were reported in Florida and Georgia. More tornadoes, some with winds up to 60 mph, rolled into Florida's Atlantic coast on Saturday, flipping cars and uprooting trees in places like Palm Beach, Palm Beach […]

todayApril 30, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%