AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

23 million Americans face severe weather threat on East Coast

todayApril 22, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — More than 23 million people on the East Coast are facing a severe weather threat Saturday.

The risk for severe thunderstorms stretches from New Jersey to South Carolina, up and down the I-95 corridor.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia until 6 p.m. ET.

The main threats are damaging winds and large hail, but an isolated tornado is possible as well. Wind gusts could reach up to 70 mph.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia until 6 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/6xXGPHXfph

— NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) April 22, 2023

The severe weather threat is part of a line of thunderstorms moving east with a potent cold front.

Elsewhere, heavy rain is expected in the Northeast Saturday night into Sunday, bringing a flash flood threat. Cities including Boston and Providence could be dealing with heavy rainfall into Sunday afternoon. Much of New England could see 1 to 3 inches of rainfall as this vigorous cold front sweeps across the East Coast.

In the South, there is also a risk for severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon in south and central Texas, from Abilene to San Antonio. Large hail is the main threat, but scattered wind damage and an isolated tornado are also possible.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

california-farming-valley-scrambles-to-save-future-as-tulare-lake-floods-take-over
insert_link

National News

California farming valley scrambles to save future as Tulare Lake floods take over

(CALIFORNIA) -- The relentless downpour from this year's record rainfall in California has caused a long-dormant lake to reemerge after being bone dry for generations. And now farmers, residents and officials who live around Tulare Lake are scrambling to save their land, protect their homes and salvage their livelihood as waters continue to creep inland. "If the weather would get real warm, then I think we're all in trouble. There's […]

todayApril 22, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%