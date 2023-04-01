AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

3 dead, 2 injured in Daytona Beach car crash: Officials

todayApril 1, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Reza Estakhrian via Getty Images

(FLORIDA)– Three people were killed and two were injured when a car lost control and slammed into a tree in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Saturday, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

All five people were in the same car.

The three deceased died instantly, according to the fire department. One victim had been ejected from the car, officials said. The two people injured were rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert.

Police shut down the road where the crash happened to conduct their investigation, and the roadway has since been reopened.

The fire department said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

1-dead,-over-40-injured-after-roof-of-illinois-theater-collapses-during-suspected-tornado:-officials
insert_link

National News

1 dead, over 40 injured after roof of Illinois theater collapses during suspected tornado: Officials

(ILLINOIS) -- One person died and dozens were injured after the roof of a historic theater in Illinois collapsed during a suspected tornado Friday night, officials said. More than 40 people were injured in the incident at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, which was hosting a heavy metal concert at the time, officials said. Among those transported via ambulance from the venue were two with life-threatening injuries, two with severe […]

todayApril 1, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%