3 motorcyclists killed on Texas highway in suspected gang-related shootings: Police

todayApril 15, 2023

Background
(TEXAS) — Four motorcyclists were shot, three fatally, at two locations along a Texas highway Friday in what appear to be connected incidents involving “outlaw motorcycle gangs,” authorities said.

The first incident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. local time on Interstate 45 in Spring, north of Houston, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding deputies found a 32-year-old man who had been shot with what initially appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital but died Friday afternoon “despite extensive medical efforts,” the sheriff’s office said.

About an hour after the first incident, a second shooting was reported on I-45 in Huntsville, about 50 miles north, local police said.

Three male motorcyclists were found suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Huntsville Police Department. Two of the victims — aged 43 and 69 — were pronounced dead at the scene, while a 61-year-old man was air-lifted to a Houston hospital, police said. No further information on his condition was released.

All three victims were “wearing clothing and insignia that indicated they were part of an outlaw motorcycle gang,” Huntsville Police said.

The first shooting also involved individuals “believed to be affiliated with outlaw motorcycle gangs,” the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities believe the two shootings are related, according to Huntsville Police, who said they are coordinating with the Texas Rangers on their investigation.

“These shootings appear to be gang-related and it is believed there is no threat to the general public at this time,” the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Huntsville Police also said they believe there is no threat to the public and that the shootings “appear to be a gang-related targeted attack.”

The incidents are under investigation and no arrests have been announced.

