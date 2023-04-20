AD
3 unresponsive people pulled from water amid Coast Guard search for missing fishing trip party off New England coast

todayApril 20, 2023

First Coast Guard District/Twitter

(HAMPTON, N.H.) — The U.S. Coast Guard said it found three unresponsive people in the waters off New England Thursday evening, a day after four people went missing after they set sail on a fishing trip.

The Coast Guard said it’s still searching for the fourth passenger as of Thursday evening. The status of the people who were found in the water was not immediately available.

Michael Sai and three unidentified passengers departed Hampton, New Hampshire, in a 17-foot white center console boat, according to the Coast Guard.

“Their reported destination was fishing grounds near Jeffreys Ledge, approx. 50 miles offshore,” the Coast Guard tweeted.

A Coast Guard helicopter, plane and two boats were deployed to search for the missing people, the agency said.

On Thursday, an aircraft found an overturned vessel seven miles northeast of Cape Ann, but no people in the water were observed, according to the Coast Guard. The three people were found near that vessel.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sector Northern New England at (207) 767-0303.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

