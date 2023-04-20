AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

4 missing in fishing trip off the New England coast

todayApril 20, 2023

Background
share close
AD
First Coast Guard District/Twitter

(HAMPTON, N.H.) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the waters off New England for four people reported missing after they sailed for a fishing trip Wednesday.

Michael Sai and three unidentified passengers departed Hampton, New Hampshire, in a 17-foot white center console boat, according to the Coast Guard.

“Their reported destination was fishing grounds near Jeffreys Ledge, approx. 50 miles offshore,” the Coast Guard tweeted.

A Coast Guard helicopter, plane and two boats were deployed to search for the missing people, the agency said.

On Thursday, an aircraft found an overturned vessel seven miles northeast of Cape Ann, but no people in the water were observed, according to the Coast Guard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sector Northern New England at (207) 767-0303.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

5th-person-arrested-in-alabama-birthday-party-shooting-that-killed-4
insert_link

National News

5th person arrested in Alabama birthday party shooting that killed 4

(DADEVILLE, Ala.) -- Five people, including three teenagers, have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a birthday party in Alabama over the weekend where four victims were killed and 32 others were injured. The most recent arrest was 19-year-old Willie George Brown Jr. of Auburn. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Thursday that he's been charged with four counts of reckless murder. Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis […]

todayApril 20, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%