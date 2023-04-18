AD
Entertainment News

ABC renews detective drama ‘Will Trent’

todayApril 18, 2023

Will Trent will be back on the case for another season on ABC. 

The network has renewed the drama based on the bestselling book series from Karin Slaughter, which stars Ramón Rodríguez in the title role.

Trent, an unorthodox investigator with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, quickly became a fan favorite for the author, who Rodríguez called an “amazing” resource as they told her stories on screen. 

“Karen was amazing,” he enthused to ABC Audio. “You know, she came down the set, and we got to hang out, and she got to see sort of the stages. And you know, I can’t imagine that feeling: these are characters that have lived in her head and worlds that have lived in her head. And now here they are sort of in the physical realm.”

He added he’s “just grateful that she created some really complicated, compelling humans, and I’m just trying to do my best to, you know, fill those shoes.”  

The show, which launched in January, emerged as ABC’s #1 new drama this season in total viewers, with nearly 10 million, and goosed the total viewers for the Tuesday 10 p.m. hour compared to last season by 143%.

In the renewal announcement, Rodríguez expressed, “We’re so thankful to our ABC and Hulu fans for joining us on this wild ride and watching Will Trent. When we set out to bring the series to television screens, we wanted to do justice to the gritty, thrilling world that Karin Slaughter created with her bestselling book series.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

