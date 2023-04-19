ABC renews ‘The Good Doctor’ for 7th season

ABC/Art Streiber

The prognosis is very good for ABC’s medical drama The Good Doctor: The network announced Wednesday the show starring Freddie Highmore has been renewed for a seventh season.

In doing so, Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature touted the show’s healthy stats: Its most recent episode, on April 10, jumped 40% from the previous one, matching its highest ratings of the season.

The Good Doctor also ranks as the #1 entertainment series in the Monday 10 p.m. slot, tying with NBC’s hit Quantum Leap reboot and attracting 9.1 million total viewers this season.