Entertainment News

ABC renews ‘The Good Doctor’ for 7th season

todayApril 19, 2023

ABC/Art Streiber

The prognosis is very good for ABC’s medical drama The Good Doctor: The network announced Wednesday the show starring Freddie Highmore has been renewed for a seventh season.

In doing so, Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature touted the show’s healthy stats: Its most recent episode, on April 10, jumped 40% from the previous one, matching its highest ratings of the season.

The Good Doctor also ranks as the #1 entertainment series in the Monday 10 p.m. slot, tying with NBC’s hit Quantum Leap reboot and attracting 9.1 million total viewers this season.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

