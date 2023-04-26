AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Active shooter incidents decreased in 2022, but number of people shot increased: FBI

todayApril 26, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — Active shooter incidents in the United States in 2022 decreased, while the number of people shot increased, according to statistics released by the FBI on Wednesday.

The FBI, which defines an active shooter as “one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area,” noted that it is not an all-encompassing gun report. Incidents related to self-defense, gang violence, drug violence, domestic disputes, hostage situations or other criminal acts were excluded, according to the bureau.

“While we see a decrease from 2021 to 2022, we see over time over the past 20 years since we’ve been reporting on active shooter incidents and certainly in the last five years, there’s been an overall increase in this number,” an FBI official told reporters on a call Tuesday.

Statistics released by the FBI on Wednesday show that in 2022, there were 18% fewer active shooter incidents than in 2021, but the number of casualties rose from 243 to 313. The number of people killed, however, decreased by three.

The rate of wounded law enforcement officers jumped dramatically, jumping from five in 2021 to 21 in 2022, according to statistics.

The month of May saw the highest number of incidents at nine, while Sunday was the day on which the most shootings were carried out.

The deadliest incident in 2022 was the mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvdale, Texas — and the largest number of incidents occurred in Texas. The July 4th shooting at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, saw the most injuries, with 55 people wounded when a shooter opened fire on a parade.

Nearly half of the incidents occurred in open spaces, like the Independence Day parade, while 14 took place at a business and four took place at a school.

All but three of the 50 shooters were male, the youngest was 15 and the oldest was 70, according to the report. In nearly 50% of the incidents, shooters had a connection to the target of the shooting, whether it be the physical location or someone inside, the bureau said.

In 50 incidents, 61 firearms were used — 29 of them handguns, 26 rifles, three shotguns and three unknown.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

california-communities-bracing-for-heavy-flooding-as-record-high-temperatures-melt-record-amounts-of-snow
insert_link

National News

California communities bracing for heavy flooding as record high temperatures melt record amounts of snow

(NEW YORK) -- Communities in California are bracing for substantial flooding as near-record high temperatures threaten to melt record amounts of heavy snowpack. Surface levels in bodies of water all over California are the highest they have been in decades since the start of the mega drought due to several rounds of atmospheric rivers that walloped the West Coast during the wet season. The influx of rainfall has already saturated […]

todayApril 26, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%