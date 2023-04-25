AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Actor, singer, activist Harry Belafonte passes away at 96

todayApril 25, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HB

Harry Belafonte, a groundbreaking actor and trusted confidante to fellow civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr., died Tuesday morning at age 96.

He passed away of congestive heart failure at his New York home with his wife, Pamela, by his side.

Born in Harlem, Belafonte started out as an actor before switching to music. His breakthrough album, 1956’s Calypso, featured his iconic songs “Jamaica Farewell” and “Day-O (Banana Boat Song).” It was also the first LP record to sell over 1 million copies.

In addition to his own music career, Belafonte was instrumental in bringing African stars like Hugh Masekela and Miriam Makeba to a global audience.

Belafonte was also a prime mover behind the #1 all-star charity single “We Are the World,” which raised millions of dollars for African famine relief. In 2022, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the Early Influence Award.

Belafonte’s film career included starring roles in Carmen Jones, Uptown Saturday Night and Island in the Sun. He also produced and scored the iconic hip-hop film Beat Street.

He eventually became an EGOT winner, nabbing an Emmy, three Grammys, an Oscar and a Tony over the course of his career.

A close friend and supporter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Belafonte was deeply involved in the Civil Rights Movement, helping to organizing the 1963 March on Washington and funding the Freedom Rides. King called Belafonte’s commitment to the cause “a powerful tactical weapon” in the fight for civil rights.

Belafonte devoted much of his life to philanthropy and humanitarian causes, serving as a Peace Corps advisor and a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, advocating for the end of apartheid in South Africa and founding The Gathering for Justice to end racial inequality in the justice system.

His many honors included the National Medal of Arts, the Kennedy Center Honors, the NAACP Spingarn Medal and the Nelson Mandela Courage Award.

Belafonte leaves behind four children — son David and daughters Shari, Adrienne and Gina; two stepchildren — Sarah and Lindsey; and eight grandchildren.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

john-travolta’s-‘saturday-night-fever’-suit,-‘harry-potter’-wand,-iron-man-helmet-and-more-fetch-big-bucks-at-auction
insert_link

Entertainment News

John Travolta’s ‘Saturday Night Fever’ suit, ‘Harry Potter’ wand, Iron Man helmet and more fetch big bucks at auction

Julien's Julien's Hollywood: Classic & Contemporary auction took place on Saturday, April 22 and, as expected, John Travolta's iconic white three-piece suit from Saturday Night Fever and props from Harry Potter from the Order of the Phoenix and Iron Man drew some of the highest bids. The iconic white three-piece "Tony Manero" suit worn by Travolta in Saturday Night Fever sold for $260,000. The two-piece suit worn by Travolta's Vincent […]

todayApril 25, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%