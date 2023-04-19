AD
Mike FM Music News

After Kelly Clarkson reveals daughter was “bullied” due to dyslexia, Henry Winkler gives her a pep talk

todayApril 19, 2023

Beloved actor Henry Winkler is dyslexic, and when he appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, he had a special message for Kelly’s daughter River, who has the same learning disorder.

Speaking with Winkler, who’s written many children’s books, Kelly mentioned that River, 8, is dyslexic. She said to Winkler, “You have told me that you’re dyslexic as well and I find that amazing to tell my daughter that you’ve written, like, 40 books, and you’re dyslexic, ’cause she was getting bullied at school for not being able to read like other kids.”

And Kelly added that when River learned how many other famous folks are also dyslexic — like Zachary Levi and Anthony Mackie, just to name a few — “It really empowered her that y’all are so open about it.”

Winkler then turned to the camera and addressed Kelly’s daughter directly: “River, how you learn has nothing to do with how brilliant you are!” 

Kelly immediately teared up as the audience applauded.

Yet another Winkler book, his memoir, Henry Winkler: The Fonz and Beyond, will be out this fall.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

