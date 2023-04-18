AD
Entertainment News

Aftermath of Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident revealed in body camera footage

todayApril 18, 2023

Marvel Studios

First responders are seen racing to rescue Jeremy Renner after the Avengers star’s snowplow accident in dramatic body camera footage obtained by ABC News.

In the video, medics are seen working on Renner after he was crushed by a 7-ton snowplow on his Nevada property on New Year’s Day, an accident that resulted in him breaking more than 30 bones.

“Right where his blood is at, that’s right where it all happened,” Renner’s nephew Alex Fries is overheard telling the first responders.

Fries tells the first responders how his uncle intervened to save him from the snowplow as they were trying to get a pickup truck out of the snow, saying the snowplow was “coming at me full force.”

“He tried to jump on it?!” one first responder asked, with Fries affirming the series of events.

“He tried to jump on it and it took him under,” Fries explained.

Elsewhere in the body camera footage, one of the first responders finds Renner’s hat underneath the snowplow, saying, “Oh, wow. Get a picture of that. That’s a hat.”

Renner underwent surgery and rehabilitation as a result of the accident, and is still recovering.

However, he was able to attend the red carpet premiere of his Disney+ series Rennervations last week with his 10-year-old daughter, Ava, by his side.

In a recent exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer, Renner said he considers himself a “lucky man” for having survived and largely recovered from the horrific accident.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

