Alec Baldwin “grateful for all the support” as ‘Rust’ gets back underway

todayApril 25, 2023

Filming of the movie Rust has begun again, and days after involuntary manslaughter charges were dropped against him for an on-set shooting, Alec Baldwin is feeling thankful.

The movie shifted production to Montana from New Mexico, where Rust‘s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot in October of 2021, when a firearm aimed by Baldwin discharged a live round.

Baldwin posted a photo to Instagram, in costume, noting, “We filmed SUPERCELL in Billings,” referring to the movie he shot with Anne Heche, who died in 2022.

“Now outside of Bozeman to complete RUST. Montana is stunning,” he continued, adding, “I’m grateful for all of the support I have received here.”

Prosecutors dropped the charges against the actor last Thursday, but noted their investigation remains “active and ongoing.”

The film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was also charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over Hutchins’ death. The special prosecutors also confirmed that the charges against Gutierrez-Reed “remain unchanged.” She insists she has no idea how a live round of ammunition ended up in Baldwin’s Colt-style pistol.

During a status conference Friday, Gutierrez-Reed’s preliminary hearing was pushed back to the week of Aug. 9. It had initially been scheduled to start May 3, but both state and defense attorneys asked for more time.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

