Alice Cooper reissuing ’70s classics ‘Killer’ and ‘School’s Out’

todayApril 26, 2023

Rhino

Alice Cooper is getting ready to reissue two of his classic albums. Rhino will release new deluxe editions of 1971’s Killer and 1972’s School’s Out on June 9.

Killer (Deluxe Edition) will feature a newly remastered version of the record, along with alternative takes of songs like “You Drive Me Nervous,” “Under My Wheels” and “Dead Babies.” There will also be a previously unreleased live recording of an April 1972 show at the Mar Y Sol Pop Festival in Puerto Rico.

The School’s Out (Deluxe Edition) will also feature a newly remastered version of the album, along with two previously unreleased tracks: an alternate version of “Alma Mater” and an early demo of the Billion Dollar Babies tune “Elected.” It also includes single versions of “School’s Out” and “Gutter Cat vs. The Jets,” a Miami concert recorded on May 27, 1972, and a previously unreleased live version of “Be My Lover,” which is out now.

Both deluxe editions will be released in two-CD and three-LP sets. The vinyl editions will feature recreations of the original album sleeves, including a detachable 1972 calendar for Killer, and the LP wrapped in a pair of lacy panties for School’s Out. 

Both are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

