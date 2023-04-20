AD
American Airlines employee dies after ‘crash incident’ at Austin airport

todayApril 20, 2023

JanValls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(AUSTIN, Texas) — An American Airlines employee at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport was killed in a “crash incident” Thursday, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. local time, officials said. The airline employee was injured outside the terminal where aircraft park at their gates, the airport said in a statement.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded and the employee was pronounced dead at the scene, the airport said.

“Our thoughts are with this employee and all those impacted by today’s tragic event,” the airport said.

The employee worked for American Airlines, the airline confirmed.

“We are devastated by the accident involving a team member at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS),” the airline said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members. We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time.”

The Austin Police Department said it is investigating a “crash incident” at the airport.

There are “no significant impacts” to airport operations at this time, the airport said.

