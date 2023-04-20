American Airlines employee dies after tarmac incident at Austin airport

JanValls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(AUSTIN, Texas) — An American Airlines employee at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport was killed in a tarmac incident Thursday, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. local time, officials said. The airline employee was injured outside the terminal where aircraft park at their gates, the airport said in a statement.

The employee “was operating a ground service vehicle that struck a jet bridge,” Austin Police Department Corporal, Destiny Silva told reporters during a press briefing Thursday.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded and the employee was pronounced dead at the scene, the airport said.

The Austin Police Department’s vehicular homicide unit is currently investigating the incident as an accidental death, Silva said.

“Our thoughts are with this employee and all those impacted by today’s tragic event,” the airport said.

The employee worked for American Airlines, the airline confirmed.

“We are devastated by the accident involving a team member at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS),” the airline said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members. We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time.”

There are “no significant impacts” to airport operations at this time, the airport said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.