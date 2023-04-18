AD
Applications now being accepted for Kerrville Economic Improvement Corporation

todayApril 18, 2023

Applications are currently being accepted for the City of Kerrville’s Economic Improvement Corporation. The Economic Improvement Corporation assists in overseeing the city’s “quality of life” projects permitted by Section 4B of the Act, including the financing, construction and/or equipping, and/or the maintenance and operating costs of any project (as defined in Section 4B of the Act).

Applications received by May 8 will be reviewed by the City Council for possible appointment and are available online on the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov/957/Boards-Commissions, or by dropping by the city secretary’s office in city hall.

Completed applications should be e-mailed to the city secretary’s office at shelley.mcelhannon@kerrvilletx.gov, or Deputy City Secretary Kesha Franchina at (830) 258-1118.

Written by: Michelle Layton

City of Kerrville assures citizens that drinking water is safe

After a recent claim was made saying that the City of Kerrville's water has dangerous chemical levels, city officials went on record stating that the city works diligently to manage both the quality and quantity of potable drinking water available to Kerrville residents and businesses. The city maintains that it has invested significant levels of public funds to make important improvements and ongoing maintenance to the community's overall water system, including adding additional water sources, improving storage capability, and upgrading […]

todayApril 18, 2023

Early Voting begins Monday

Early, in-person voting in the May 6 General and Special Election begins on Monday, April 24, for those casting ballots in the City of Kerrville, Kerrville ISD District 2, Ingram ISD and Hunt ISD elections. Registered voters can take advantage of the convenience offered by early voting at the Kathleen […]

todayApril 18, 2023

Hailey Whitters introduces “Plain Jane” to ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

ABC Hailey Whitters recently took her song "Plain Jane" to The Kelly Clarkson Show. The song is off Hailey's latest album, Raised, which features her single "Everything She Ain't," which is in the top 25 and rising on the country charts. Most recently, Hailey earned a nomination for New Female Artist of the Year at the upcoming […]

todayApril 18, 2023

