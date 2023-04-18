Applications now being accepted for Kerrville Economic Improvement Corporation

AD

Applications are currently being accepted for the City of Kerrville’s Economic Improvement Corporation. The Economic Improvement Corporation assists in overseeing the city’s “quality of life” projects permitted by Section 4B of the Act, including the financing, construction and/or equipping, and/or the maintenance and operating costs of any project (as defined in Section 4B of the Act).

Applications received by May 8 will be reviewed by the City Council for possible appointment and are available online on the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov/957/Boards-Commissions, or by dropping by the city secretary’s office in city hall.

Completed applications should be e-mailed to the city secretary’s office at shelley.mcelhannon@kerrvilletx.gov, or Deputy City Secretary Kesha Franchina at (830) 258-1118.

AD