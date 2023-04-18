Applications now being accepted for Kerrville Economic Improvement Corporation

City of Kerrville assures citizens that drinking water is safe
After a recent claim was made saying that the City of Kerrville's water has dangerous chemical levels, city officials went on record stating that the city works diligently to manage both the quality and quantity of potable drinking water available to Kerrville residents and businesses. The city maintains that it has invested significant levels of public funds to make important improvements and ongoing maintenance to the community's overall water system, including adding additional water sources, improving storage capability, and upgrading […]