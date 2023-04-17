AD
Armie Hammer case presented to Los Angeles district attorney

todayApril 17, 2023

The LA County District Attorney’s Office confirms to KABC that the Los Angeles Police Department has presented a case involving actor Armie Hammer and that it is “under review.” It means that the LAPD has wrapped up its investigation, and now the DA’s office will review the case and decide if there is enough evidence to charge Hammer. They can decide to go with a case or not — or they can request more investigation by police.

It’s unclear what case has been presented to the DA. But Hammer has been under investigation for sexual assault since early 2021 involving an alleged rape in 2017. He has denied all accusations.

In January 2021, Hammer’s ex-girlfriend Paige Lorenze released unverified DMs that allegedly came from Hammer and claimed the actor harbored fantasies involving cannibalism. In addition, the 22-year-old alleged Hammer was “obsessed” with the idea of “taking a piece of me…and consuming it.”

A second woman, a 24-year-old who goes by the name Effie, also came forward in 2021, claiming she thought the Golden Globe nominee was going to kill her after he allegedly “violently” raped her on April 24, 2017.

Hammer’s attorneys have claimed all of his relationships have been consensual.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

