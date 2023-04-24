AD
Arnold Schwarzenegger headed back to the big screen with 'Breakout'

todayApril 24, 2023

His first foray into television, Netflix’s FUBAR, is set to debut on May 25, but Arnold Schwarzenegger will also be back on the big screen.

Deadline reports the action icon will star in Breakout, a movie from the director of the upcoming Expendables 4, Scott Waugh. Arnold appeared in the first three Expendables movies.

According to the trade, Arnold will play Terry Reynolds, a dad who concocts a plan to bust out his wrongly convicted stepson from a foreign prison and flee the country.

It will be Arnold’s first movie since 2019’s franchise-killing flop Terminator: Dark Fate.

Incidentally, this isn’t Arnold’s first movie about a jailbreak: He and Sylvester Stallone teamed up to spring themselves from a supermax pokey in the 2013 movie Escape Plan.

Breakout will start shooting later this year in Eastern Europe.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

