Baseball Drops Series Against Centenary College

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Baseball team lost all three of their road conference games against Centenary College; 6-2, 5-2, 5-4.

The Mountaineers were on the road for their SCAC matchup against the Gents from Centenary College.

GAME 1 (SCH 2 – CEN 6)

After giving up a run in the 1st inning, the Mountaineers took back the lead in the 3rd inning with an RBI Single from Joseph DiCarlo and an RBI Single from Daniel Garza. Unfortunately, thos two runs would be the only runs scored by Schreiner, as the Gents went on to score five more unanswered runs as the game progressed, ultimately winning the game 6-2.

On the mound, it was sophomore, Fito Mendez, who would be credited with the loss, moving his season record to 2-5.

Box Score

GAME 2 (SCH 2 – CEN 5)

The second game of the series was a similar story for the Mountaineers. Schreiner went down early, giving up four runs in the 1st inning, and struggled to fight their way back into the game. The Mountaineers would put up one run of their own in the 1st inning and 1 run in the 8th, but it would not be enough to make up the deficit as Centenary College went on to with the game 5-2.

Despite the loss, it was still a strong hitting performance by junior, Tyler Juarez, as he went 2-4 at the plate with a Double and a Home Run.

On the mound, it was freshman, Brandon Cardenas, who would be credited with the loss, moving his season record to 4-2.

Box Score

GAME 3 (SCH 4 – CEN 5)

The final game of the series was the closest of the three games. Schreiner went down early again after giving up four runs in the 1st inning and one run in the 2nd inning. However, The Mountaineers battled back and scored three runs of their own in the 3rd inning and one run in the 5th inning, but the comeback would fall short as the Gents went on to win the game 5-4.

Despite the loss, it was still a strong performance by junior, Aiden Warren, who finished with a RBI and a solo Home Run.

On the mound, it was Sidney Moore who would be credited with the loss, moving his season record to 0-1.

Box Score

Schedule