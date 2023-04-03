Baseball Drops Series Against Southwestern University

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Baseball team lost all three of their home conference games against Southwestern University; 14-4, 18-7, 9-7.

The Mountaineers were at home for their three game SCAC matchup against the Pirates from Southwestern University.

GAME 1 (SCH 4 – SWU 14)

The three game series opened up with a dominant showing by the Southwestern University Pirates as they took a lead early and ended up forcing a run-rule in the 7th inning. Despite the loss, it was still a strong hitting performance by senior, Gerardo Cardoza, as he continued his hot hitting streak with a 2-3 performance at the plate. Also with a strong hitting performance was junior, Aidan Warren, who also finished 2-3 at the plate with two RBI.

On the mound, it was a committee of pitchers for Schreiner, but in the end, it would be Brandon Cardenas who would be credited with the loss, moving his season record to 4-1.

Box Score

GAME 2 (SCH 7 – SWU 18)

In the second game of the series, it was another struggle for the Mountaineers’ pitchers as they gave up 18 runs in the game and allowed another run-rule to bring the game to an early conclusion in the 7th inning. Even in the loss, senior, Gerardo Cardoza, continued to shine at the plate going 3-5 with 3 RBI. Aslo with a strong hitting performance was Joseph DiCarlo who went 2-3 with 3 RBI, and Chance Goins who went a perfect 3-3.

On the mound, it would be sophomore, Fito Mendez, who would be credited with the loss, moving his season record to 2-4.

Box Score

GAME 3 (SCH 7 – SWU 9)

The final game of the series featured a close back-and-forth battle from both sides. However, with the game tied at 7-7 heading into the 8th inning, Schreiner would give up two runs that would ultimately be the difference maker as the Pirates went on to win the game 9-7.

Despite the loss, it was once again a phenomenal hitting performance by Gerardo Cardoza as he went 4-5 from the plate and raised his season batting average to a very impressive .500.

On the mound, it was Daniel Garza who would be credited with the loss, moving his season record to 1-1.

Box Score

Schedule