Baseball Falls to Hardin-Simmons 6-4

todayApril 26, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Baseball team lost their home non-conference game against Hardin-Simmons University 6-4.

The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference matchup against the Cowboys from Hardin-Simmons University.

Schreiner took the lead first with two runs scored in the bottom of the 3rd inning from an RBI Single from Devin Hooper and an error that eventually brought him back home to score. However, a strong 6th inning from the Cowboys scored 4 runs and put them back on top 5-2. A late rally in the bottom of the 8th inning brought Schreiner within striking distance with 2 runs scored, but the comeback would fall short as they were held scoreless in the 9th inning, losing the game 6-4. 

Despite the loss, it was still a strong performance at the plate by senior, Daniel Garza, as he went 2-4 with 2 RBI. It was also a strong hitting performance by Jeron Adams and Aidan Warren who both recorded Doubles.

On the mound, it was Jacob Munoz who would be credited with the loss, moving his season record to 0-1.

Written by: Schreiner University

