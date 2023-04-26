AD
Listeners:

Top listeners:

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Billy Joel performs “Los Angelenos” for the first time since 1981

todayApril 26, 2023

Background
Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images

Billy Joel likes to have fun with the set lists for his Madison Square Garden residency, and he pulled out a deep cut at his show April 25, performing the track “Los Angelenos” for the first time in 42 years.

“We never do this song,” Joel told the New York audience, according to Rolling Stone. “We haven’t done this since the ’80s I think. We’ll give it a shot.”

“Los Angelenos” was featured on Joel’s 1974 album Streetlife Serenade, with a live version appearing on 1981’s Songs in the Attic. The last time he played it was in July 1981 in Huntington, New York.

Joel’s next MSG show is scheduled for May 5. For a complete list of Joel dates, check out billyjoel.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

todayApril 26, 2023

