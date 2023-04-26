Billy Joel performs “Los Angelenos” for the first time since 1981

Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images

Billy Joel likes to have fun with the set lists for his Madison Square Garden residency, and he pulled out a deep cut at his show April 25, performing the track “Los Angelenos” for the first time in 42 years.

“We never do this song,” Joel told the New York audience, according to Rolling Stone. “We haven’t done this since the ’80s I think. We’ll give it a shot.”

“Los Angelenos” was featured on Joel’s 1974 album Streetlife Serenade, with a live version appearing on 1981’s Songs in the Attic. The last time he played it was in July 1981 in Huntington, New York.

Joel’s next MSG show is scheduled for May 5. For a complete list of Joel dates, check out billyjoel.com.