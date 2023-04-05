AD
Rev Rock Report

Blood Sugar ‘Super Mario’: Keegan-Michael Key shares Anthony Kiedis impression

todayApril 5, 2023

Todd Owyoung/NBC

Keegan-Michael Key‘s roster of voices includes a litany of Key & Peele characters, as well Toad in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie. That list also apparently includes an impression of Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis.

During an appearance on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday, Key revealed that he used to sing in a band while in college, and the group’s repertoire included a rendition of the Peppers hit “Under the Bridge.”

“I had the ripped jeans and the combat boots and the flannel shirt that you had to tie around your waist for absolutely no reason,” Key said of his very ’90s style at the time. “I used to do my darnedest to sound like Anthony Kiedis while I was singing the song.”

Key then launched into the chorus of “Under the Bridge” while Tonight Show house band The Roots played along.

Along with “Under the Bridge,” Key shared that his band performed a ska version of Bob Dylan‘s Jimi Hendrix-popularized “All Along the Watchtower.”

You can hear Key in The Super Mario Bros. Movie﻿, now in theaters, and Kiedis on a U.S. tour with the Peppers through May.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Rev Rock Report

Bruce Springsteen, Dire Straits & more featured on soundtrack to new movie ‘Air’

The new Ben Affleck/Matt Damon movie, Air, hits theaters Friday, April 5, and it comes with a soundtrack packed with classic '80s tunes. The album features songs from Bruce Springsteen, Dire Straits, The Clash, REO Speedwagon, Squeeze, The Alan Parsons Project, Cyndi Lauper, Big Country and more. The film, which is directed by Affleck and also stars Viola Davis and Jason Bateman, tells the story of Nike's partnership with a then-rookie NBA star Michael Jordan, which resulted in the hugely successful Air Jordan brand.

todayApril 5, 2023

