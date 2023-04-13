Bob Dylan’s Shadow Kingdom’ concert film getting first-ever album release

Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings

n July 2021, Bob Dylan streamed a special black-and-white concert film, and now music from that experience is finally set for release.

Shadow Kingdom, featuring the 13 tracks performed during the concert, will drop June 2 digitally, and on CD and two-LP vinyl. A full-length feature film of the performance is also being released on June 6 for both download and rental.

The event featured Dylan performing such classics as “Forever Young” and “It’s All over Now, Baby Blue,” along with deep cuts like “Queen Jane Approximately,” “The Wicked Messenger” and more.

Shadow Kingdom is available for preorder now.

Here’s the track list for Shadow Kingdom:

“When I Paint My Masterpiece”

“Most Likely You Go Your Way (And I’ll Go Mine)”

“Queen Jane Approximately”

“I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight”

“Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues”

“Tombstone Blues”

“To Be Alone With You”

“What Was It You Wanted”

“Forever Young”

“Pledging My Time”

“The Wicked Messenger”

“Watching the River Flow”

“It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue”

“Sierra’s Theme”