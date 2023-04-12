AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bono’s illustrations inspire new take on ‘Peter & The Wolf’

todayApril 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Bono is lending his talent to a new animated short film based on the Sergei Prokofiev classic symphony Peter & The Wolf.

Deadline reports the project, which has been given the go-ahead by Max and Cartoon Network, will turn the story into a contemporary tale, with artwork inspired by Bono’s original illustrations, and music and narration by composer Gavin Friday. ﻿It is based on a 2003 project by the pair, which they did for the Irish Hospice Foundation. 

The story follows a 12-year-old Peter, who is dealing with the loss of a parent. He heads into the forest to search for a reported wolf on the loose and comes across creatures who help him on the search, as well as hunters trying to capture the wolf for a prize. 

“The messaging of vigilance, bravery, and resilience that were core to the original symphony are still echoed throughout our interpretation, but we spin a traditional fairy tale into a unique adaptation that also incorporates the topic of loss, redemption, and recovery,” Friday and Bono said. “It’s our hope that this Peter & the Wolf becomes a balm for any child dealing with loss, alongside exposing and captivating them into the wonderful and musical world of Prokofiev.”

Peter & The Wolf is expected to premiere later this year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

fox-news-sanctioned-by-judge-in-dominion-defamation-case-over-discovery-delays
insert_link

National News

Fox News sanctioned by judge in Dominion defamation case over discovery delays

(NEW YORK) -- A judge overseeing Dominion Voting System's $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News on Wednesday imposed a sanction against the network after it made "misrepresentations" to the court and potentially withheld evidence. Dominion's lawsuit accuses Fox News of knowingly pushing false conspiracy theories that the voting machine company had somehow rigged the 2020 presidential election in Joe Biden's favor, so the network could retain viewers. The judge said […]

todayApril 12, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%