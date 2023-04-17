AD
Entertainment News

Box office for ‘Mario Bros. Movie’ mushrooms past $700 million mark

todayApril 17, 2023

Universal

Already having become the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time even before its second weekend in theaters, the box office gross of The Super Mario Bros. Movie is still mushrooming.

The Universal film cleared more than $691 million over the weekend and is expected to barrel past the $700 million mark by the time the sun rises on Tuesday.

In both U.S. theaters and overseas, Deadline reports, the movie enjoyed a huge Sunday, which is generally a weaker theatrical day than Friday and Saturday. The movie starring the voices of Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy and Seth Rogen actually jumped on Sunday versus its box office take on Saturday in several major European markets.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

